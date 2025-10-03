Focus on healthy diets

The current UN statement does not clearly specify whether trans-fats from ruminants are excluded from the elimination target. That ambiguity is concerning. And that is why over 100 scientists have signed a letter calling for clarification. There are three types of trans-fats: those produced with processing and ultra-processing; those produced with high temperature, particularly deep fat frying, cooking; and what is naturally in foods. The last group—trans-fats naturally found in dairy and meat—is present in small amounts and comes with other important nutrients. These should not be targeted. Instead, the focus should be on eliminating industrial trans-fats and reducing those created through repeated deep frying. A truly healthy diet must address all forms of malnutrition—undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies (hidden hunger), and overnutrition (obesity)—while also protecting against chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease, stroke, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. That means encouraging diverse, balanced diets rich in plant-based foods and including a portion—around one-quarter to one-third—of animal-source foods. We should not risk discouraging the consumption of nutrient-rich animal foods, especially for vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income countries. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration has required labelling of trans-fats for over five years and has already eliminated them from processed foods. This shows it is possible to target harmful industrial trans-fats without affecting natural ones. The whole animal-sourced foods and plant-sourced foods debate is complex and nuanced and I am in favour of a balance because that is where I see a healthy sustainable diet.