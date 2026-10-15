Has the world escaped COVID-19's grip?

In India, it was an unprecedented outcome. According to an analysis in the “State of India’s Environment 2026” report published by the Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth, “India had made significant strides in improving life expectancy at birth—from just 49.7 years in the early 1970s to 70 years by the 2016–20 periods. This steady upward trend, sustained for nearly five decades, was abruptly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.” In 2017-21, life expectancy at birth declined to 69.8 years. The drop, though seemingly modest at 0.2 years, is a critical demographic indicator, especially for a country that had consistently made gains over the years. There were 8.1 million deaths in India in 2020, which rose to 10.2 million in 2021. It was the first time in 55 years that the death count increased in the country.