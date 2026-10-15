How Big Tobacco’s political influence is growing

For the first time in years, tobacco lobbying efforts have been getting traction and favour with political parties. One of the biggest concerns is the lack of transparency surrounding these activities. Tobacco companies were once excluded from policy debates, but they are now gaining private audiences with political leaders, away from public scrutiny.

In two Australian parliamentary inquiries this year, Philip Morris Limited was invited to give evidence in-camera (privately). At the Senate Inquiry into the Illegal Tobacco Crisis in Australia Tobacco Trade in May, and the New South Wales Parliament Illegal tobacco trade inquiry in February. The speakers list for both inquiries did not include Philip Morris Limited as even appearing at the hearing.

Philip Morris Limited’s testimonies to these inquiries were provided behind closed doors without the benefit of public scrutiny or critique of the evidence provided to the committee. It provided an opportunity for the tobacco company to directly lobby for a cut in the tobacco excise that will directly benefit the company’s bottom line.

In 2023, Independent Senator David Pocock raised concerns about tobacco industry lobbyists getting unescorted access to Parliament house through the orange parliamentary pass system, after he was approached by an uninvited tobacco lobbyist in his office. The parliamentary access pass system has since been overhauled, requiring lobbyists to register for a pass that must be signed by two MPs.

While lobbyists can no longer roam the halls of Parliament House unescorted at any time of the day, significant gaps remain in lobbying transparency. Federally only third-party lobbyists (those working for lobbying firms and acting on behalf of another company) are required to register on the lobbyist register. This means that lobbyists employed by tobacco companies like Philip Morris Limited and British American Tobacco do not need to register.