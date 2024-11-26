India indigenously develops new antibiotic for drug-resistant pneumonia

In a groundbreaking step for India’s biotechnology sector, Wockhardt Ltd, the Maharashtra-based pharmaceutical company has reached scientific completion of the first indigenously developed antibiotic Nafithromycin (trade name Miqnaf) against multi drug-resistant isolates.

The novel antibiotic is discovered and developed for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.

In an event organised by the Department of Biotechnology, India and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) on November 20 in New Delhi, the drug was ‘soft launched’ in the presence of Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for science and technology.

“Drug-resistant pneumonia is a condition responsible for over two million deaths globally each year. India, which bears 23 per cent of the world’s community pneumonia burden, faces challenges with existing treatments, including widespread resistance to drugs like azithromycin,” mentioned the press release by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology on November 20, 2024.