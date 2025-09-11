India shows rise in deaths from non-communicable diseases, women hit harder: Lancet

While there has been a decline in deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCD) like cancer, diabetes and heart attacks globally in 2010-2019 compared to the decade before, India is showing the opposite trend, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

For males, the probability of dying from NCDs between birth and age 80 years increased to 57.8 and 57.9 per cent in 2010 and 2019, from 56 per cent in 2001.

The trend for females is more troubling. After a slight decrease in the probability of dying from NCDs between 2001 and 2010, the likelihood of death from these diseases rose sharply in the following decade. The probability of a female dying from an NCD between birth and age 80 years was 46.7 per cent in 2001. This showed a small decline to 46.6 per cent in 2011, before rising sharply to 48.7 per cent in 2019.