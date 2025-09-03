Why do women in India face higher cancer incidence but lower mortality than men?

While women have a higher cancer incidence rate than men, the mortality rate is greater among men, according to a new study published in JAMA Network. Between 2015 and 2019, India saw over 700,000 cancer cases, with women accounting for 51.1 per cent and men for 48.9 per cent. More than 200,000 people died in this period.

A higher proportion of deaths were registered among men (55 per cent), compared to women (45 per cent). The study reported that among women, breast, cervical and ovarian cancers were the most common, while for men, it was oral, lung and prostate cancers.

In 2024, the estimated number of new cancer cases among men in India was 780,000 with a crude incidence rate (CIR) of 107.4. The estimated number of new cancer cases for women was 781,277, with a CIR of 113.3. CIR is the number of new cases occurring in a specified population per year, usually expressed as the number of cases per 100,000 population at risk.

The study analysed a dataset that includes 43 population-based cancer registries (PBCR) representing 56 population groups with distinct genetic characterists. PBCRs, which have been in existence since the 1970s globally, provides information on cancer incidence in a defined population, while also identifying possible causes of cancer in the community and assesses the impact of cancer control activities.