India’s first elderly department in Kerala will address a crisis rest of country has not recognised yet

Unlike many Indian states that still have younger demographic profiles, Kerala is ageing rapidly because of lower birth rates, longer life expectancy, improved healthcare and large-scale migration of younger generations.

The effects are visible across the state.

In districts like Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha, elderly couples increasingly live alone in homes once occupied by large joint families. Many widowed women survive with little financial independence. Bedridden seniors often depend entirely on local volunteers or informal caregiving systems. Emotional isolation, depression and age-related illnesses are rising steadily.

Much of the policy thinking behind Kerala’s new initiative emerged from years of research conducted by migration scholar S Irudaya Rajan at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram. His studies in migration-heavy regions documented how elderly parents were being left behind as younger generations moved away for employment.

The studies revealed a silent social crisis unfolding in Kerala’s countryside. Even when children continued to send money home, many elderly parents were experiencing loneliness, neglect and emotional abandonment.

Senior Indian Administrative Service officer Adeela Abdulla, who has been associated with social justice policy planning, said Kerala had reached a point where ageing itself must become central to governance discussions.

“The issues are not limited to healthcare. Loneliness, mobility, emotional insecurity and the weakening of traditional caregiving structures are becoming major concerns,” she said.

Kerala already runs several welfare programmes for elderly citizens, including home-care schemes, palliative initiatives and community-based support projects. However, officials admit these interventions remain fragmented and inadequate for the scale of the challenge confronting the state.

State steps in

The proposed Senior Citizens Commission is expected to integrate welfare support, legal protection and policy intervention within a single institutional framework.

Transport Minister C P John, who is expected to hold additional charge of the new department, said the traditional social systems that once protected elderly people were weakening rapidly.

“The joint family structure has changed. Migration has altered relationships within families. Increasingly, elderly parents are living alone. Many face emotional abandonment even when financial support is available,” John said.

According to him, elderly welfare can no longer remain confined to pensions and charity-driven schemes.