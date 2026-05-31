India’s first elderly department in Kerala will address a crisis rest of country has not recognised yet

For decades, Kerala’s migration economy transformed the state socially and economically. Remittances built houses, funded education and lifted entire families into the middle class. But beneath that success story, another reality slowly emerged. Kerala has become one of India’s fastest-ageing societies, and the social consequences of that transformation are now impossible to ignore.
Responding to this demographic shift, the newly elected United Democratic Front government in Kerala has announced India’s first exclusive Department for Senior Citizens along with a quasi-judicial Senior Citizens Commission meant to protect the rights and welfare of elderly people.
The initiative, inspired partly by Japan’s ageing-care systems, is being projected as a long-term social intervention rather than another welfare scheme.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the state can no longer treat ageing as merely a private family concern.
“Protection of senior citizens is essential for a civilised society. Kerala is entering a phase where ageing has become a major governance issue involving dignity, healthcare, mobility, safety and social justice,” Satheesan said.
Kerala already has the highest proportion of elderly citizens among major Indian states. People above the age of 60 constitute nearly one-fifth of the population, and the number is expected to rise sharply over the next two decades. By 2030, elderly citizens are projected to account for nearly one-fourth of the state’s population.
Unlike many Indian states that still have younger demographic profiles, Kerala is ageing rapidly because of lower birth rates, longer life expectancy, improved healthcare and large-scale migration of younger generations.
The effects are visible across the state.
In districts like Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha, elderly couples increasingly live alone in homes once occupied by large joint families. Many widowed women survive with little financial independence. Bedridden seniors often depend entirely on local volunteers or informal caregiving systems. Emotional isolation, depression and age-related illnesses are rising steadily.
Much of the policy thinking behind Kerala’s new initiative emerged from years of research conducted by migration scholar S Irudaya Rajan at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram. His studies in migration-heavy regions documented how elderly parents were being left behind as younger generations moved away for employment.
The studies revealed a silent social crisis unfolding in Kerala’s countryside. Even when children continued to send money home, many elderly parents were experiencing loneliness, neglect and emotional abandonment.
Senior Indian Administrative Service officer Adeela Abdulla, who has been associated with social justice policy planning, said Kerala had reached a point where ageing itself must become central to governance discussions.
“The issues are not limited to healthcare. Loneliness, mobility, emotional insecurity and the weakening of traditional caregiving structures are becoming major concerns,” she said.
Kerala already runs several welfare programmes for elderly citizens, including home-care schemes, palliative initiatives and community-based support projects. However, officials admit these interventions remain fragmented and inadequate for the scale of the challenge confronting the state.
The proposed Senior Citizens Commission is expected to integrate welfare support, legal protection and policy intervention within a single institutional framework.
Transport Minister C P John, who is expected to hold additional charge of the new department, said the traditional social systems that once protected elderly people were weakening rapidly.
“The joint family structure has changed. Migration has altered relationships within families. Increasingly, elderly parents are living alone. Many face emotional abandonment even when financial support is available,” John said.
According to him, elderly welfare can no longer remain confined to pensions and charity-driven schemes.
“Senior citizens deserve dignity, legal protection and meaningful participation in society. Many people between 60 and 70 are active, skilled and capable of contributing enormously to public life,” he said.
The proposed commission will have quasi-judicial powers to intervene in cases involving neglect, abuse and denial of rights. It will also monitor the implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which legally obligates children to support ageing parents but remains weakly implemented in many parts of the country.
Apart from grievance redressal, the commission is expected to advise the government on age-friendly policies and public infrastructure.
Kerala’s interest in Japanese ageing-care systems comes from the similarities both societies increasingly face. Japan, one of the world’s oldest societies, has moved towards community-based elderly care, assisted living systems and home-based support rather than relying entirely on institutional care facilities.
Kerala now hopes to adapt some of those principles to local realities.
Instead of isolating elderly citizens in old-age homes, the state plans to strengthen domiciliary care systems that allow senior citizens to continue living within familiar neighbourhoods and social environments.
The government also plans to ensure trained caregivers for bedridden senior citizens through coordination between the Health Department, Social Justice Department and local self-government institutions.
Another major concern shaping the policy is what experts describe as the “feminisation of ageing”.
Women in Kerala generally outlive men by several years. As a result, a large section of elderly women live alone as widows, often with limited income, weak social protection and high emotional vulnerability.
In many villages, elderly women spend years in isolation because children live abroad or in distant cities. Social workers say they are among the most vulnerable sections within Kerala’s ageing population.
The state’s proposed intervention also seeks to address the everyday struggles elderly people face in public spaces.
Senior citizens frequently complain about inaccessible hospitals, lack of seating in public institutions, unsafe roads, confusing banking procedures and public transport systems that are unfriendly to ageing bodies.
The government is considering several age-sensitive reforms including low-floor buses, safer pedestrian crossings, wheelchair access in public buildings, priority facilities in hospitals and improved accessibility in banking and government offices.
Policy planners are also discussing the creation of a “skill bank” involving retired professionals, teachers, engineers and administrators who can continue contributing to society through local governance initiatives, mentoring programmes and digital literacy campaigns.
The initiative additionally aims to strengthen intergenerational relationships at a time when migration and urbanisation are reshaping family life in Kerala.
Awareness campaigns in schools and colleges are expected to become part of the state’s larger strategy to rebuild social sensitivity towards elderly people.
However, social activists and healthcare experts caution that institutional announcements alone cannot resolve Kerala’s ageing crisis.
The state already faces shortages of trained geriatric caregivers, mental health professionals and long-term care infrastructure. Chronic illnesses associated with ageing, including dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and stroke-related disabilities, are placing increasing pressure on Kerala’s healthcare system.
Questions also remain regarding implementation, funding and coordination between multiple departments and welfare agencies.
Yet supporters of the initiative believe Kerala may once again be anticipating a future that the rest of India has not fully recognised.
India’s elderly population is expected to increase sharply in the coming decades, but ageing still remains largely absent from mainstream policy discussions in most states.
Kerala’s new department and commission therefore represents something larger than administrative restructuring. They acknowledge that ageing, loneliness and dignity are becoming defining social questions in modern India.