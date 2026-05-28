India’s Total Fertility Rate is now below replacement level: Centre

India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), the average number of children a woman would have in her lifetime assuming she lives through her reproductive years (15-49 years), has fallen below the replacement level of 2.1, according to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024 published by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The TFR for India is estimated at 1.9 in 2024. In the same year, Bihar recorded the highest TFR at 2.9, while Delhi had the lowest at 1.2.

“The TFR for India in 2024 was 1.9, with a higher TFR in rural areas (2.1) than in urban areas (1.5). Bihar had the highest TFR among the bigger States/UTs with 2.9, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.6) and Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan at 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Delhi records the lowest TFR at 1.2, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal at 1.3 each. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Punjab stands at 1.4, while Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana each have a TFR of 1.5. The TFR in urban areas was generally lower than in rural areas across all major States/UTs in India, except for Kerala which shows higher in urban, and Tamil Nadu which remained constant for both the areas,” the report noted.