Is H5N1 bird flu pandemic brewing?

Five years since the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was detected in 2020, it continues to spread in wide geographic ranges, impacting poultry, wild birds and cattle.

As the panzootic event among the animals enters its sixth year, scientists warn the current strain of bird flu is increasingly infecting a large number of animals.

Globally, from January 1, 2003 to November 5, 2025, some 992 cases of human infections with avian influenza A (H5N1) virus were reported from 25 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Of these, nearly 48 per cent, or 476 out of 992 cases, were fatal.

“It’s now a global problem,” Ed Hutchinson, professor of molecular and cellular virology at the University of Glasgow, told BBC Science Focus in an interview, adding, “As a disease of wild animals, it’s completely out of control. It’s raging around the world, and there’s no feasible containment method other than just watching it infect huge populations of animals.”

The current strain was first detected in Southern China in 1997 in poultry and since has evolved into newer sub-types and clades moving from poultry to wild birds in 2005, marine mammals in 2022 to cattle in 2024.