Ivermectin isn’t a cancer miracle drug, but influencers claim otherwise — here’s how to avoid sprinting past scientific evidence

Influencers and alternative health communities are touting ivermectin and other antiparasitic drugs as cancer cures, but rigorous evidence is lacking and the FDA has not approved them for cancer treatment.
A controversial June 2026 study, based on biased self-reports and no comparison group, went viral online, illustrating how social media hype can outpace careful scientific evaluation and endanger patient decisions.
Though researchers have been studying the for decades, that it’s a safe or effective way to treat cancer in people.
However, a June 2026 study put the topic back in the spotlight. After being downloaded more than 85,000 times before its official publication, the study gained traction on social media — particularly X — and within alternative health communities, where it was to bolster broader claims about repurposing antiparasitic drugs as cancer treatments. While traditional news outlets were covering for cancer following the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the conversation surrounding this particular new study unfolded outside of mainstream media coverage.
Shortly after the study was published, scientists about how the study arrived at its findings, conflicts of interest and the .
For one, the study did not have a comparison group to determine whether patients taking a combination of ivermectin and another antiparasitic truly saw improvements due to these drugs or the conventional cancer therapies they were also taking. Moreover, the study relied on patients’ own self-reports rather than medical record information. Unlike medical records, self-reports cannot be independently verified and are more susceptible to bias, making them .
Although the journal issued an shortly after publication, the study has not yet been retracted.
This case illustrates a in how science reaches the public. Early findings can spread quickly through news coverage, social media and online communities, while the evidence needed to fully evaluate them can take months or years to develop. By the time additional evidence emerges, many people have already shared the original report or made financial and medical decisions based on it.
As a , how people , how and how communication can .
The renewed attention surrounding ivermectin and other antiparasitic drugs offers an opportunity to understand why some scientific findings become influential before researchers fully understand what they mean.
for new therapeutic uses, including treating cancer, has a long history.
Among the drugs attracting growing attention for their repurposing potential are antiparasitic medications such as ivermectin. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration the use of these drugs for cancer. Although have shown some anticancer activity, and are underway, there is not enough evidence to support their use in cancer care.
Despite the limited clinical evidence supporting antiparasitic drugs as cancer treatments, the science and the public conversation unfolded very differently. Popular interest in these drugs was driven less by emerging research than by the . And possibly none were more influential than that of Oklahoma businessman Joe Tippens.
In 2018, Tippens started a from advanced lung cancer. He wrote that while receiving immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial, he had also begun taking , a deworming medication intended for animals. His account , transforming fenbendazole from a little-known veterinary drug into one of the most-discussed examples of drug repurposing in cancer communities.
By 2019, interest in fenbendazole had circulated internationally. In South Korea, that he was taking fenbendazole for lung cancer after learning about Tippens’ story. His disclosure fueled intense public interest, contributing to and prompting health officials to warn against its use as a cancer treatment.
The pandemic dramatically expanded the conversation about repurposing antiparasitic medications. Ivermectin was widely promoted as a , but by 2022, had found that the drug for patients. By then, however, it had become one of the most recognizable medications associated with the pandemic.
With the endorsement of celebrities and politicians, selling ivermectin has become especially lucrative.
When the paper claiming ivermectin could treat cancer was published in June 2026, the deworming medication was already a familiar drug after years of public attention during the pandemic. Interest in its potential use against cancer had by celebrity endorsements, patient stories, podcasts and online communities.
Financial incentives also reinforced continued attention. As interest in ivermectin grew, a around promoting and selling the drug for unproven uses. Physicians, , , influencers and media personalities had economic incentives — including or selling the drug through — to keep the conversation around ivermectin alive even after scientific evidence remained limited.
Once published, scientific papers are often viewed and , where their findings become intertwined with headlines, personal stories and commentary.
Those conversations don’t simply reflect public interest. They can also shape it.
After Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson discussed ivermectin and fenbendazole as potential cancer treatments on Rogan’s popular podcast, oncologists reported that patient ,” prompting more people to ask about them during clinic visits. Researchers later documented that prescriptions combining ivermectin and drugs similar to fenbendazole among cancer patients following these celebrity endorsements.
I observed a similar pattern in my own work. I use to monitor how cancer misinformation spreads online in real time. This involves tracking public conversations across social media platforms and identifying changes in the volume and content of posts. Within weeks of Rogan’s podcast, online conversations about ivermectin and fenbendazole had increased by 198 per cent over the course of a month, illustrating how quickly high-profile discussions can attract public attention.
Learning how research travels through those conversations may be just as important for public health as understanding the study itself.
The challenge of evaluating early scientific findings isn’t unique to antiparasitic drugs or one particular paper on ivermectin and cancer.
Science and social media . A study can be published and shared around the world within hours. Determining how much confidence to place in its findings often takes months or years as researchers conduct additional studies, attempt to and tie together multiple lines of evidence.
Researchers have found that early information can shape what people believe even after it has been corrected or updated. Known as the , this phenomenon helps explain why initial reports often leave a lasting impression even as new evidence comes to light.
In the case of ivermectin, early claims about its benefits may continue to influence people’s decisions even after larger, more rigorous studies fail to support initial claims. Some may continue using the drug, delay or forgo treatments proven to be effective, or remain convinced that the drug is helpful despite accumulating evidence to the contrary.
The fact that scientific understanding develops over time does not mean people should ignore promising new research. Every medical advance begins with early findings that require confirmation through additional research. But a single study rarely on its own.
The next promising study about cancer or another disease is almost certain to appear on your social media feed before long. Whether that study involves ivermectin or something else, a few principles for interpreting new research can help you navigate scientific uncertainty.
Don’t confuse publication with proof. A published study often marks the beginning of scientific discussion, . Confidence in findings develops over time as evidence accumulates and results are weighed alongside all available research. If you see something described as a breakthrough, ask yourself whether it reflects a growing body of research or the .
Pay attention to what happens next. Scientific findings after publication through critiques and new studies that confirm, refine or challenge the original results. At times, a journal’s editorial board may issue corrections or retractions that also contribute to this process. This ongoing scrutiny is a strength of science, not a flaw. If you see a study that could influence your health decisions, don’t stop there. Check whether additional studies have been published or whether trusted medical organizations have updated their recommendations.
Put new findings into context. Before making personal health decisions, discuss promising research who is familiar with the relevant medical evidence. They can help you make sense of the study based on your own health needs.
A study can go viral in a day. Good science takes time.
, Assistant Professor of Cancer Prevention and Control, Researcher in Health Communication,
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