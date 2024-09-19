Kerala on high alert after India’s second mpox case this year reported in Malappuram

Kerala has raised public health concerns after confirming its first case of mpox this year, with a 38-year-old man from Edavanna, Malappuram district, becoming the second reported case in India. The news came just two days after the district reported a case of the Nipah virus, which led to the death of a postgraduate student, bringing the total Nipah-related deaths in the state to 22.
The state’s health department has advised the public to remain vigilant and a list of hospitals equipped for treatment and isolation was released to reassure citizens. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, adding to the growing concern.
Health Minister Veena George assured that Kerala’s proactive measures, including the list of designated hospitals, demonstrated the government’s readiness to handle the situation. The infected man, who returned from Dubai on September 13, 2024, is receiving treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital and is reported to be stable.
The patient sought medical attention on September 16 after experiencing a high fever and visible blisters. His samples were sent for testing and on September 18, the virology lab at Kozhikode Medical College confirmed the mpox diagnosis.
“The contact list includes family members, plane passengers, and those who accompanied him in the district after his arrival. They were instructed to remain in home isolation and to notify health authorities if they developed any disease symptoms,” district medical officer R Renuka stated. Health officials have successfully traced his contacts and all 16 are under home isolation, with no symptoms reported thus far.
In response, local authorities in Edavanna have established rapid response teams to provide food and essential items to those in isolation.
The patient, who had self-quarantined at home due to suspected chickenpox, limited his contact with others, reducing the likelihood of further transmission. His wife and children, who were staying separately, are not part of the contact list. The man’s condition is improving and the healing of his rashes has been reported, Renuka confirmed.
India’s first mpox case of the year was confirmed just ten days ago in a 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Hisar who was admitted in Delhi. The patient showed symptoms like skin rashes and red boils. Both this case and the Kerala case were confirmed to be infections of mpox virus clade 2, infections from which are generally less severe.
Samples from the Malappuram patient have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further analysis.
“Once we receive the report from Pune, we will have a better understanding. We need to speak with the patient to determine how he became infected. We will have that conversation after he recovers,” the DMO stated.
State health minister Veena George reassured the public that there is no need for concern, as contact tracing is nearly complete and the patient is receiving appropriate care. “As per central guidelines, surveillance teams have been set up at all airports in the state. Those arriving from countries where the disease has been reported should report any symptoms at the airport,” said the minister.
Standard operating procedures, including isolation, sample collection and treatment, have been in place since 2022. Veena has directed all government and private hospitals to follow the guidelines if a patient displays mpox symptoms.
Senior health officials have indicated that the likelihood of an mpox outbreak escalating into a pandemic in India is minimal. However, given the nation’s experience with COVID-19, Kerala is actively monitoring and responding to any developments related to the virus.
Mpox spreads from animals to humans through contact with infected animals’ blood, fluids, or lesions. Symptoms in humans include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that often starts on the face. Various animals, like squirrels and monkeys, can carry the virus, putting those in forested areas at risk. Human-to-human transmission occurs through contact with lesions, fluids or respiratory droplets and can also spread via sexual contact.