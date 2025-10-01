Kerala’s brain-eating amoeba outbreak raises alarm over protesters’ safety

Kerala, long known for its politically active citizenry, is confronting a crisis that touches both public health and civil liberties. The brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which causes the usually fatal disease Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), has killed 21 people and infected 80 others across the state as of September 26, 2025, according to health officials.

The outbreak is fuelling concern beyond hospitals. Activists have warned that the amoeba could turn police water cannons — routinely deployed to disperse demonstrations — into deadly weapons. The water is often drawn from untreated or stagnant sources, raising fears it may harbour the pathogen.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has opened an inquiry following a complaint by Youth Congress leader Salman Olickal, who argued that the practice endangers protesters and undermines the right to peaceful assembly.

‘Silent, ruthless killer’

Naegleria fowleri thrives in warm freshwater lakes, ponds and rivers. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose and travels to the brain, where it causes swelling and tissue destruction. PAM kills more than 97 per cent of those infected, with symptoms escalating rapidly from fever and severe headache to coma and death, often within a week.

The current cluster of cases is believed to be linked to a single water source, complicating containment. Health authorities have begun testing reservoirs and chlorinating public water bodies, but experts warn the risks remain acute.

According to campaigners, protesters have long complained of skin irritation, foul odours and other side-effects after being doused by cannons. Olickal said untreated water “constitutes a direct threat to life and health” and called for chlorination and strict monitoring of water used in crowd control.

The issue has renewed scrutiny of policing practices in Kerala, where allegations of custodial abuse and excessive force have been persistent. Water cannons are frequently filled from stagnant ponds, wells, or other untreated sources, indicate investigations. Police sources insist water is often supplied by the Kerala Water Authority, but admit sourcing is inconsistent.

Expert warnings

Anish TS, assistant professor of community medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, said using untreated water for public interventions carried “a real risk of infectious disease transmission, particularly for those with weak immunity”. While specific studies on water cannon usage are limited, he stressed that untreated or non-chlorinated water is a recognised health hazard.

The health department has increased surveillance and cleaning operations, but rights groups say the dual threats of disease and police excess demand urgent reform.

The crisis has become a test of Kerala’s governance and commitment to democratic freedoms. Activists argue public order must not come at the cost of citizens’ health. They are demanding enforceable rules to ensure safe water use in policing and greater transparency in law enforcement.

With the outbreak still unfolding, campaigners warn that unless immediate action is taken, the state’s tradition of protest could itself become life-threatening.