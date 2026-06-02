No feather in the cap

“No To a Switzerland with 10 million! (Sustainability Initiative).” On June 14, when Switzerland votes in the referendum, it will be the world’s first attempt to cap a country’s population at a specific level. Countries have previously experimented with and enforced population-control measures, notably China’s one-child policy of the 1980s. But the Swiss referendum comes against a backdrop of a dipping fertility rate, rising immigration to fill workforce needs and growing anti-immigrant sentiment. What makes it stand out is the attempt to set a population threshold, implying that beyond this level, the country's resources and public infrastructure would not be able to cope sustainably. This, in a wider context, brings to the fore an age-old question: “What is the capacity of a place (or planet) to support a population sustainably?”