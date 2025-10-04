Nutrition at risk

The consumption of animal-source foods in the Global South, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, is very low. We are advocating these foods because of their nutrient density and essential benefits they provide. If the UN issues a blanket declaration to eliminate trans-fatty acids without clearly distinguishing between industrially produced and naturally occurring sources, we risk compromising the nutritional status of many across Africa. For context, average meat consumption in sub-Saharan Africa is about 68 grams per person per year, compared to around 138 kg in the US. With such limited intake, further discouraging consumption could severely impact populations already facing micronutrient deficiencies. For example, anaemia affects a significant proportion of women of reproductive age in sub-Saharan Africa. Animal-source foods provide many of the nutrients of public health concern in these regions, including vitamin A, zinc, iron and folate. It is rich in high-quality protein, essential for growth, development, cell replication and tissue repair. This makes them particularly important for children, adolescents and pregnant women, who need additional protein to support fetal development and recovery after childbirth. These foods also contribute to brain development, nervous system function, and immune health. Moreover, animal proteins tend to have a high satiety value, meaning they help people feel full for longer, which can reduce overeating. This is important in managing overweight and obesity, another rising concern. So when we look at all forms of malnutrition—whether undernutrition, stunting, micronutrient deficiencies, or overweight—animal-source foods play a critical role. A one-size-fits-all approach could do more harm than good in regions already struggling with nutritional challenges.