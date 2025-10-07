Only three WHO regions on track to achieve 30% tobacco use reduction target

A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that only three WHO regions are on track to achieve the Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD GAP) target of 30 per cent reduction in tobacco use from 2010-2025.

These regions include the African Region, Region of the Americas and the South-East Asia Region.

Of these three regions, the African Region is projected to achieve the target by a very narrow margin. The report projected a 2025 prevalence of 9.3 per cent against a target of 9.4 per cent by 2025. However, because of population growth, the absolute number of tobacco users continues to rise.

The Region of the Americas is on track for a 36 per cent relative reduction, with prevalence dropping to 14 per cent in 2024 from 21.3 per cent in 2010, the report noted. It shared that some countries still lack sufficient data.

In the South-East Asia region, once the world’s hotspot, prevalence among men nearly halved, going from 70 per cent in 2000 to 37 per cent in 2024. The region alone accounts for over half of the global decline.