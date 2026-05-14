PCOS to PMOS: What does the name change mean for Indian women?

For decades, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has been recognised as one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting one in eight women worldwide. But scientists, researchers and patients have pointed out that the name fails to describe the true nature of the condition. In a major shift, an international panel of experts have formally renamed it polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) in a policy consensus paper published in The Lancet, citing the growing evidence that the disorder extends far beyond just one organ that is the ovaries.

The name change was important, they wrote, to avoid the confusion arising from the current name, which delayed diagnosis and hindered effective communication between patients and health professionals, contributing to patient dissatisfaction with care. And also the reproductive focus of the name may reinforce stigma, particularly in sociocultural contexts where fertility carries high value as many individuals have reported distress associated with the name itself.

The earlier term “PCOS” was considered misleading because many women diagnosed with the condition do not actually have polycystic ovaries. The so-called “cysts” are immature follicles that fail to ovulate rather than true pathological cysts, the term itself is a misnomer, the experts wrote in the report.

At the same time, some women with the syndrome may not display the ovarian cysts at all. By focusing primarily on the ovaries, the older terminology unintentionally narrowed both diagnosis and treatment. Women with mainly metabolic, dermatological or psychological symptoms often felt overlooked, while care remained restricted largely to gynaecology clinics.