Stem cell transplant keeps two patients with rare autoimmune disease relapse-free for 15 years

A stem cell transplant has kept two patients with neuromyelitis optica (NMO) — a rare, aggressive autoimmune disease — relapse-free for 15 years without the need for continuing medication, according to a study by researchers at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. The stem cell transplant successfully replaced their immune systems entirely with someone else’s.

In NMO, the immune system mistakenly attacks the spinal cord and the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain. The disease can trigger episodes of eye pain, vision loss, vomiting and paralysis that may last for days, weeks or even months. There is currently no cure for NMO. Existing drugs can help suppress attacks, but patients usually need to remain on medication indefinitely. For some, even these treatments do not work.

Both patients in the study had severe disease that had not responded to standard therapies. As a last resort, doctors tried a procedure that had not previously been used for NMO: an allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplant, in which donor stem cells replace the recipient’s immune system.

The first patient, a man, received stem cells from his sister in 2009. The second patient, a woman, received stem cells from an unrelated donor in 2010. Each received a single infusion.

Before the transplant, both patients underwent chemotherapy to wipe out their existing immune systems, including the B cells producing the antibodies that were driving the disease. The immune system that grew back was from the donor rather than the patient.

The disease-causing antibodies became undetectable after the transplant and have remained so. The male patient resumed a normal life and went on to have two children. The female patient regained the use of her arms and no longer needs medication.