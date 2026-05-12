The West Asia conflict and India’s rising heat are not separate files in the lives of ordinary people

This is particularly important during heat waves. Demand may rise for ORS, IV fluids, antipyretics, cardiovascular medicines, insulin, inhalers and emergency supplies. Many medicines and diagnostics also need reliable storage and transport. A hotter India requires stronger cold chains, more dependable electricity and better last-mile delivery. If geopolitical instability raises logistics costs, the health system may still function, but with greater strain. That strain is often transferred downwards: from global markets to distributors, from distributors to pharmacies, and finally to patients.

India’s National Health Accounts show progress. Out-of-pocket expenditure as a share of total health expenditure declined from 62.6 per cent in 2014-15 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22. This is significant. But 39.4 per cent remains a serious household burden, especially for those needing long-term care. A household that already pays for medicines, travel and diagnostics is less able to absorb even modest increases in cost. This is why the interaction between war, heat and healthcare affordability deserves more attention.

When uncertainty travels home

West Asia is not only an oil geography for India. It is also a labour geography. Millions of Indian workers, students, seafarers and professionals are connected to the region. Their incomes support households across Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab and several other states. If conflict disrupts mobility, wages or safety, the consequences travel back through remittances, debt repayments, school fees and medical expenditure.

This matters for mental health. Families do not experience geopolitical instability as an abstract event. They experience it as waiting for a phone call, worrying about evacuation, fearing job loss, managing loans, or wondering whether remittances will continue. For households already dealing with illness, heat stress and rising costs, this uncertainty can deepen emotional strain.

India’s mental health treatment gap is already large. The National Mental Health Survey reported treatment gaps ranging from 70 per cent to 92 per cent across mental health conditions. In such a context, distress may not be diagnosed or treated. It may appear as sleeplessness, irritability, fear, exhaustion, debt anxiety, household conflict and delayed care.

Heat can intensify this further by disrupting sleep, reducing work capacity and increasing fatigue. Mental health, therefore, should not be treated as a secondary concern. It is one of the most likely ways in which distant conflict and local heat will be lived inside households.

Who carries the invisible burden?

The burden will not be distributed evenly. Poor households, informal workers, older people, chronically ill patients, migrants’ families and women are likely to absorb more of the pressure. Women often manage food, water, medicines, children, older relatives and emotional care inside the household.

During heat waves, this care work increases. During price shocks, it becomes harder. A global conflict filtered through heat and household expenditure can therefore become a gendered health burden without ever being named as one.

This is also why mental health needs to be understood socially, not only clinically. Anxiety may come from unpaid debt. Exhaustion may come from heat and care work. Sleeplessness may come from uncertainty about a migrant family member. Distress may be hidden because the household is too busy surviving to call it distress.

Preparedness must mean more than fuel security

India does not need panic. It needs preparedness that is wider than energy security. Fuel planning matters, but health security should be part of the same conversation. This means protecting supplies of essential medicines, insulin, antihypertensives, inhalers, psychiatric medicines, cancer drugs, ORS, IV fluids and diagnostics. Heat-health action plans should be linked to primary healthcare, not only emergency wards. Public facilities and Jan Aushadhi outlets should be strengthened to reduce the effect of price shocks on patients.

Mental health support should also be made more visible. Tele-MANAS, India’s national tele-mental health programme, offers free 24/7 mental health support through the toll-free number 14416. During periods of heat stress, economic uncertainty and migrant anxiety, such services should be actively publicised through primary health centres, community health workers, migrant networks and local media.