The West Asia conflict and India’s rising heat are not separate files in the lives of ordinary people

A war can reach a household long before it reaches a border. It may arrive as a delayed medicine strip, a postponed hospital visit, a more expensive bus journey, or a sleepless night spent worrying about a family member working abroad. This is the less visible public health story of the West Asia conflict for India. The conflict is usually discussed through oil prices, diplomacy, trade routes and strategic interests. These are important concerns. Yet, for ordinary households, its effects may be felt most sharply in the fragile space between illness and the ability to seek care.
This becomes even more serious because India is facing another pressure at the same time: extreme heat. Heat is no longer just a seasonal discomfort. It is increasingly a public health stressor that affects bodies, livelihoods, hospitals and household budgets. The question, therefore, is not whether the West Asia conflict will directly create a health emergency in India. That would be too simple. The more important question is how geopolitical instability, rising heat and existing inequalities may combine to increase the hidden burden on healthcare.
India’s exposure to West Asia is substantial. A recent CRISIL assessment notes that the region accounts for 40-50 per cent of India’s oil imports, 38 per cent of remittance inflows, 13 per cent of goods exports and 8 per cent of foreign direct investment inflows. It also points to India’s dependence on the region for energy, fertilisers and industrial inputs. This means instability in West Asia is not only a foreign-policy issue. It can move into India through prices, supply chains, livelihoods and public spending decisions.
The public discussion often stops at fuel. But fuel is only the first link in the health chain. Higher or unstable fuel costs can affect ambulance services, hospital generators, vaccine cold chains, medicine distribution, diagnostic logistics and patient travel. A hospital may absorb some of these costs. A household often cannot. For a family managing diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney disease, asthma or chronic respiratory illness, healthcare is not a one-time event. It requires repeated visits, regular medicines, tests and follow-up. When travel and medicines become more expensive, care is often delayed rather than openly refused.
This is where the health burden becomes hidden. It may not immediately appear in official crisis statistics. It appears in smaller compromises: buying medicines for ten days instead of a month, postponing a blood test, skipping a follow-up appointment, shifting to a nearby informal provider, or waiting until symptoms become severe. These are not dramatic events, but they are central to how public-health crises unfold in low- and middle-income settings.
Extreme heat sharpens this pressure. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has warned of intense heat wave conditions during April-June 2026 and asked states to strengthen preparedness, including heatstroke management units, ambulance readiness, cooling arrangements and supplies such as oral rehydration salts and IV fluids. Maharashtra has already reported 95 heatstroke cases since 1 March 2026, with health facilities instructed to ensure cold storage rooms, essential medicines, IV fluids and ORS.
These preparations are necessary, but they also reveal something deeper. Heat increases the demand for care at precisely the moment when geopolitical shocks may make care more expensive. Heat can worsen dehydration, kidney stress, cardiovascular risk, respiratory problems and pregnancy-related vulnerability. It is especially dangerous for older people, children, outdoor workers, pregnant women and people with existing illnesses. The Lancet Countdown’s India profile reported that in 2023 people in India were exposed to moderate or higher heat-stress risk for around 2,400 hours, equivalent to about 100 days during light outdoor activity.
This is not simply about heatstroke. A diabetic patient needs stable food, hydration and medicines. A construction worker may lose wages because outdoor work becomes unsafe. A woman caring for elderly relatives may spend more time managing water, cooling and medicine routines. A person with asthma or heart disease may require more frequent care. Heat therefore turns chronic illness into a more unstable condition. If transport, medicines and electricity also become costlier, the burden compounds quietly.
India is often described as the pharmacy of the world. That strength is real, but it does not remove all vulnerability. India still depends on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug intermediates, petrochemical inputs, solvents, packaging materials and global shipping networks. A disruption does not need to produce an obvious shortage to matter. Even small increases in freight, insurance, fuel or input costs can affect procurement and distribution.
This is particularly important during heat waves. Demand may rise for ORS, IV fluids, antipyretics, cardiovascular medicines, insulin, inhalers and emergency supplies. Many medicines and diagnostics also need reliable storage and transport. A hotter India requires stronger cold chains, more dependable electricity and better last-mile delivery. If geopolitical instability raises logistics costs, the health system may still function, but with greater strain. That strain is often transferred downwards: from global markets to distributors, from distributors to pharmacies, and finally to patients.
India’s National Health Accounts show progress. Out-of-pocket expenditure as a share of total health expenditure declined from 62.6 per cent in 2014-15 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22. This is significant. But 39.4 per cent remains a serious household burden, especially for those needing long-term care. A household that already pays for medicines, travel and diagnostics is less able to absorb even modest increases in cost. This is why the interaction between war, heat and healthcare affordability deserves more attention.
West Asia is not only an oil geography for India. It is also a labour geography. Millions of Indian workers, students, seafarers and professionals are connected to the region. Their incomes support households across Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab and several other states. If conflict disrupts mobility, wages or safety, the consequences travel back through remittances, debt repayments, school fees and medical expenditure.
This matters for mental health. Families do not experience geopolitical instability as an abstract event. They experience it as waiting for a phone call, worrying about evacuation, fearing job loss, managing loans, or wondering whether remittances will continue. For households already dealing with illness, heat stress and rising costs, this uncertainty can deepen emotional strain.
India’s mental health treatment gap is already large. The National Mental Health Survey reported treatment gaps ranging from 70 per cent to 92 per cent across mental health conditions. In such a context, distress may not be diagnosed or treated. It may appear as sleeplessness, irritability, fear, exhaustion, debt anxiety, household conflict and delayed care.
Heat can intensify this further by disrupting sleep, reducing work capacity and increasing fatigue. Mental health, therefore, should not be treated as a secondary concern. It is one of the most likely ways in which distant conflict and local heat will be lived inside households.
The burden will not be distributed evenly. Poor households, informal workers, older people, chronically ill patients, migrants’ families and women are likely to absorb more of the pressure. Women often manage food, water, medicines, children, older relatives and emotional care inside the household.
During heat waves, this care work increases. During price shocks, it becomes harder. A global conflict filtered through heat and household expenditure can therefore become a gendered health burden without ever being named as one.
This is also why mental health needs to be understood socially, not only clinically. Anxiety may come from unpaid debt. Exhaustion may come from heat and care work. Sleeplessness may come from uncertainty about a migrant family member. Distress may be hidden because the household is too busy surviving to call it distress.
India does not need panic. It needs preparedness that is wider than energy security. Fuel planning matters, but health security should be part of the same conversation. This means protecting supplies of essential medicines, insulin, antihypertensives, inhalers, psychiatric medicines, cancer drugs, ORS, IV fluids and diagnostics. Heat-health action plans should be linked to primary healthcare, not only emergency wards. Public facilities and Jan Aushadhi outlets should be strengthened to reduce the effect of price shocks on patients.
Mental health support should also be made more visible. Tele-MANAS, India’s national tele-mental health programme, offers free 24/7 mental health support through the toll-free number 14416. During periods of heat stress, economic uncertainty and migrant anxiety, such services should be actively publicised through primary health centres, community health workers, migrant networks and local media.
The larger point is simple, but often missed. The West Asia conflict and India’s rising heat are not separate files in the lives of ordinary people. One can strain prices, supply chains and migrant security. The other strains bodies, work, sleep and care needs. Together, they expose the hidden healthcare burden of a warming and interconnected world.
The crisis may begin in geopolitics or climate, but it is finally felt in the body, the household and the health system. That is the burden India needs to take seriously.
Neha Yadav is Qualitative Research Lead (NIHR-NCD) at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Muzaffarpur. She is also Postdoctoral Researcher & swissuniversities Knowledge to Action Fellow at the Center for Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, Zurich
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth