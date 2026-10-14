Toxic chromium found at 1,000 times drinking water limit in Nashik; 109 residents diagnosed with skin ailments

Tests found hexavalent chromium concentrations up to 1,000 times the drinking water standard in parts of the Maharashtra city, prompting authorities to order the closure of 17 industrial units.

More than 100 residents of Nashik in Maharashtra have been diagnosed with skin conditions and allergies amid concerns over groundwater contamination by hexavalent chromium, a toxic industrial pollutant.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has screened 248 people suspected of having health problems linked to exposure to contaminated water. Of these, 109 were diagnosed with skin conditions or allergies.

Residents of Dattanagar, in Nashik's Ambad industrial area, have complained for nearly a month about yellow-coloured water coming from their borewells.

An independent laboratory analysis commissioned by the South Asian Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) found hexavalent chromium concentrations nearly 1,000 times the permissible drinking water limit.

The contamination has prompted the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to order the closure of 17 electroplating units in the area, while authorities have prohibited residents from using groundwater.