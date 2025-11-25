WAAW 2025: Promotion of backyard & rural poultry systems can help contain AMR in long term

On the contrary, backyard and rural poultry production systems are more sustainable and play an important role in improving nutrition and livelihood for rural masses. Being free-range, these farming systems need minimal investment and inputs for establishment and operation, thereby being cost-effective. Adverse impact on environment and ecological health is minimal, while ensuring safer nutritive food.

Small and marginal farmers, rearing poultry in backyards or on a smaller scale, can not only use meat or eggs for family consumption, but also sell in nearby markets. Remarkably, these systems are also a potential answer to address another public health crisis ─ antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Commercial poultry farming systems, though unsustainable, are fulfilling the high demand requirements for poultry products due to the high productivity of the breeds used. But there is a need to rethink how productivity can be maintained while growing sustainably.

A report by the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Upscaling Backyard and Rural Poultry Systems in India released during the World AMR Awareness Week 2025 on approaches to achieve this.

Role of resilient breeds in backyard, rural poultry systems

One way to make India's poultry farming systems more sustainable is by promoting and scaling up such backyard and rural poultry production systems ─ the backbone of which is formed by India’s rich pool of resilient poultry breeds. These breeds typically include native (desi or indigenous) breeds and their improved varieties that are characterised by low input needs, high adaptability to harsher conditions and local climate and disease resilience.

The productivity concerns of these native breeds were addressed by ‘improved varieties’, which have been modified from native breeds by selective breeding or cross breeding for better characteristic traits such as improved body weight and egg production.

These can be low-input technology (LIT) varieties for small-farmer consumption and income generation, or high-input varieties for small-scale commercial purposes. Improved varieties provide productivity that is on par with commercial ones.