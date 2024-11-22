WAAW 2024: How poultry production in India evolved towards a ‘no antibiotics ever’ model

Poultry birds have a short generation interval and their productivity and liveability have improved significantly in recent years. As poultry production grows worldwide, chicken and eggs are becoming key protein sources at a lower cost than other options. However, some consumers worry that harmful substances might be used in poultry farming, posing health risks.
Poultry production in India began to take shape as an industry through commercial-scale operations after 1970. Grandparent stocks were imported from Western countries, bringing with them advanced poultry production technologies, including housing, feed and disease management.
Poultry farming in India was initiated by agricultural farmers, who constructed poultry sheds on their farmland and reared chicks purchased from hatcheries. The hatcheries supported the establishment of new farms and the expansion of existing ones.
With a strong demand for eggs and chicken, farmers profited from low-cost infrastructure. Birds were reared on deep litter, which was cleaned annually. Water was supplied in open troughs and feed was provided in ground mash form. The inclusion of fishmeal and meatmeal enhanced productivity.
At the time, few vaccines were available to protect against viral diseases. The general bacterial load on farms was high, with infections frequently erupting. Western technologists recommended antibiotics for both treatment and regular feeding to reduce bacterial load, which was kept gut bacteria levels low and was found to improve productivity.
Before 2000, there was little discussion about “transmissible antimicrobial resistance” from chicken and eggs to humans. Antibiotics were routinely used as growth promoters. Farmers eventually realised that medication costs were high and that productivity declined once flocks required treatment. Poultry producers began adopting disease prevention methods to reduce medication costs.
Some key prevention strategies that were adopted were:
Watering systems: Open water basins and nipples were replaced with automatic drinkers. Water sourced from deep wells was stored in overhead tanks and delivered directly to birds, avoiding contamination by human contact or bird excreta.
Feed processing: On-farm feed mixing was replaced by steaming and pelleting feed in large feed mills, ensuring bacteria were destroyed before the feed left the factory.
Feed ingredients: Animal-based feed ingredients like fishmeal and meatmeal were eliminated from poultry feed.
Vaccination and biosecurity: Vaccination and biosecurity were prioritised to prevent viral infections, as bacteria often caused secondary infections following viral outbreaks.
Cage farming for layers kept birds away from their excreta, ensuring cleaner egg production
During the 1980s, egg consumption rose from single digits to 50 per capita and broiler farming expanded significantly. By 2010, broiler chick producers began rearing their own chicks both on their farms and through contract farming. Despite feed prices tripling, the prices of eggs and chicken did not increase proportionally.
Consequently, transmissible antimicrobial resistance became a critical issue and poultry production could no longer rely on antibiotics or expensive medication. Preventing diseases became the industry's primary focus.
The poultry industry is now moving towards a “No Antibiotics Ever” model, with a greater emphasis on biosecurity measures across structures and management protocols.
Poultry farming has seen significant advancements, particularly in the following areas:
Efficient seed material: Genetic selection has improved seed material, increasing hen egg production from 260 to 325 eggs annually. In broilers, genetic advancements have reduced the time needed to reach the same weight, saving nearly a day each year.
Disease-free breeding stock: Chicks are sourced from tested, disease-free breeding stocks maintained under strict biosecurity, preventing the transmission of diseases like Mycoplasma and Salmonella at the breeding stock level.
Clean hatcheries: Hatcheries now operate under stringent cleanliness standards, similar to those of maternity wards, ensuring a healthy start for chicks.
All-In-All-Out rearing system: This system introduces a gap between batches, allowing residual bacterial load to be naturally eliminated before new birds are introduced.
Vaccination improvements: Effective, non-reactive viral vaccines have been developed to build bird immunity without causing feverish reactions. Killed vaccines for parent birds now offer long-term, high-level protection while passing maternal antibodies to their chicks.
Airborne disease prevention: Farms are strategically located away from existing operations to minimise the spread of airborne diseases.
Dedicated personnel: Farms employ dedicated workers who wear freshly washed uniforms and footwear daily, ensuring better hygiene.
Farm-specific equipment: Vehicles and equipment are exclusive to each farm and not shared, reducing cross-contamination risks.
Feed safety: Large farms, integrators and feed factories now conduct online testing of feed ingredients before unloading. Mechanised feed production and dispensing further minimise disease spread caused by human contact or the reuse of packaging materials.
These measures helped transform poultry farming into a more efficient, biosecure and sustainable industry.
Poultry production in the 2020s has improved and become more organised. Disease management focuses on prevention through clean breeder stocks, maternal vaccinations, clean water and sterilised feed, using a system known as “All in, all out”.
Mechanisation and improved disease awareness have eliminated the use of antimicrobial drugs in production. Concerns about drug-resistant bacteria originating from poultry products are now a thing of the past, allowing consumers to safely enjoy low-cost, high-quality protein produced by the poultry industry.
Dr Kotaiah is a senior veterinarian and Managing Director, Indbro Research & Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Hyderabad, India
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth