WAAW 2024: How poultry production in India evolved towards a ‘no antibiotics ever’ model

Poultry farming has seen significant advancements, particularly in the following areas:

Efficient seed material: Genetic selection has improved seed material, increasing hen egg production from 260 to 325 eggs annually. In broilers, genetic advancements have reduced the time needed to reach the same weight, saving nearly a day each year.

Disease-free breeding stock: Chicks are sourced from tested, disease-free breeding stocks maintained under strict biosecurity, preventing the transmission of diseases like Mycoplasma and Salmonella at the breeding stock level.

Clean hatcheries: Hatcheries now operate under stringent cleanliness standards, similar to those of maternity wards, ensuring a healthy start for chicks.

All-In-All-Out rearing system: This system introduces a gap between batches, allowing residual bacterial load to be naturally eliminated before new birds are introduced.

Vaccination improvements: Effective, non-reactive viral vaccines have been developed to build bird immunity without causing feverish reactions. Killed vaccines for parent birds now offer long-term, high-level protection while passing maternal antibodies to their chicks.

Airborne disease prevention: Farms are strategically located away from existing operations to minimise the spread of airborne diseases.

Dedicated personnel: Farms employ dedicated workers who wear freshly washed uniforms and footwear daily, ensuring better hygiene.

Farm-specific equipment: Vehicles and equipment are exclusive to each farm and not shared, reducing cross-contamination risks.