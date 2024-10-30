WHO activates Global Health Emergency Corps for the first time over mpox outbreak

In 2022, WHO had classified mpox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). On August 14, 2024 , WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus again declared the recent mpox outbreaks as a PHEIC and the GHEC was tasked with rapidly assessing the capacity of health systems in the hardest-hit areas. WHO had also asked pharmaceutical manufacturers to assess their preparedness in providing diagnostic tests to affected populations.