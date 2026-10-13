WHO pandemic hub aims to detect new outbreaks within 24 hours by 2030

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a five-year strategy for its pandemic intelligence hub, aiming to help every country detect and understand emerging health threats within 24 hours of their appearance by 2030.

The strategy for the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence was announced at the opening of the World Health Summit in Berlin on October 12, 2026.

The WHO said faster detection was central to global health security, helping countries contain outbreaks before they escalate into larger epidemics or spread internationally.

The hub, based in Berlin, was created in 2021 with support from the German government after the Covid-19 pandemic exposed gaps in how countries detect and respond to emerging health threats.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the hub had become “an integral part of the global health security system” five years after its creation.

“Its new strategy charts a clear path towards 2030, uniting governments and partners around a shared goal: a world in which every country can rapidly respond to health threats before they turn into major crises,” he said.