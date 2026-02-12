Civil society, scientists raise alarm over safety gaps in WHO pandemic pact

Negotiations are underway at the World Health Organization (WHO) to finalise the last unresolved part of the world’s first Pandemic Agreement, a system for sharing dangerous pathogens and the benefits that come from them.

As talks continue, scientists and civil society groups are warning that the current draft could increase global risks if strong safety and fairness rules are not added.

The Pandemic Agreement was adopted by consensus in May 2025 after three years of negotiations. It was created after COVID-19 exposed major global failures.

Although vaccines saved millions of lives, access was deeply unequal. High-income countries received enough doses to protect their populations, while low-income countries received only a fraction.