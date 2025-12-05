Mining
Aravalli Debate: Why the 100-metre rule has sparked fresh concerns
Critics caution that the impact of the decision may already be unfolding, arguing that once a landscape is effectively “de-classified,” mining and real estate activity can move faster than restoration efforts
India’s oldest mountain range, the Aravallis, is facing renewed environmental scrutiny following a recent change in its official definition. On November 20, the Supreme Court accepted a Union Environment Ministry panel’s new definition of the Aravalli Hills—classifying only landforms rising 100 metres above local relief as “Aravalli,” along with their slopes and surrounding land.
Watch the video to know more.