Hell’s Kitchen: Toxic gas leak at Dhanbad district coal mine kills two

Two people were killed and 20 others complained of nausea and headache when toxic carbon monoxide leaked in the Putki Balihari Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih recently.
Experts noted that CO levels in the area are around 30 times higher than the permissible limit.
The authorities had proposed to relocate the families affected by the toxic gas leak to sites at Belgadia or Karmatand. But the affected families have rejected the proposal.
Dhanbad is located on the Chota Nagpur Plateau of eastern India, just south of the Indo-Gangetic Plain. It is rich in mineral deposits including coal. The town of Jharia in the district is famous as the underground fires in its coal mines have been burning for over a century.