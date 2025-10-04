How activism resuscitated a small trout-bearing stream in Kashmir

The freshwater streams of Kashmir, which originate from our high-altitude alpine lakes, are the lifeline of Kashmir’s biodiversity. These streams not only irrigate our farms but are also the source for drinking water as well.

Moreover, these cold freshwater steams also act as a habitat for various types of aquatic life, especially trout. Which is why Kashmir is also referred to as an Angler’s Paradise. There is a large network of streams across Jammu & Kashmir where trout is found in abundant quantities. But due to large-scale riverbed mining using heavy machinery, these freshwater streams have been looted and plundered in the last 10 years.

The illegal excavation of sand, gravel and massive boulders gained momentum in the last five to six years as construction companies got free access to these waterbodies in connivance with the local administration. From Kathua to Kupwara and Budgam to Baramulla, our streams and rivers have been vandalised.

As someone who has been writing and researching on these freshwater streams, trekking and hiking to the glaciers wherefrom these streams originate, it pained me a lot personally to see the vandalisation happening before my eyes. When my blogs and vlogs didn’t work, when my news reports had no response from the government, I chose to seek the intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In the last six years, I have filed almost 12 petitions in the NGT and by the grace of God, I got some very good orders and judgements as well. Not only did I get these orders with the help of my counsels like Rahul Chowdhary, Saurabh Sharma, Kaustav Dhar and Itisha Awasthi but I also managed to get them enforced as well on the ground as well. The illegal riverbed mining in the Doodh Ganga, Shaliganga and Sukhnag was halted in the last two to three years.

In fact, the damage caused was immense in the last five years. But the further loot of minerals was halted and now, no heavy machinery can be seen working in these streams in broad daylight. On some occasions, machines are used but that too during the dead of the night. Unfortunately, the work which had to be done by the departments of mining, irrigation, flood control, fisheries or the police is now done by me, my friends and counsels with the NGT’s intervention.

Illegal mining in Sukhnag

The Sukhnag is a small stream that originates from the glaciers of the Pir Panjal range between Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Budgam districts. When the NGT banned a construction company NKC Projects Pvt Ltd from mining the in the Shaliganga in response to my petition in October 2022, the company went 30 kilometres west of the Shaliganga to loot and plunder the Sukhnag. Two villages, Sail and Kangripora were especially targeted. Interestingly, no tenders for mining work had been invited nor was any Environmental Clearance (EC) granted by the Jammu and Kashmir Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (EIAA) which is pre-requisite for such works.

In fact, I had challenged the EC granted to this company for mining in the Shaliganga earlier as the EC guidelines were being violated & the NGT had taken my plea seriously. The Budgam district administration and some senior bureaucrats facilitated the mining work to M/S NKC Projects Pvt Ltd, which is constructing the Srinagar Semi Ring Road project at an estimated cost of around Rs 3,000 crore. The material that was collected from the Sukhnag, like boulders, rocks, gravel and sand, were taken to its warehouse and stone crushing factory where they were processed further.

This was not only an environmental loss but a huge loss to the state exchequer as well. According to the documents submitted by the government in the last five years, a mere Rs 1.50 crore has been realised as royalty from NKC and some other contractors whereas the mineral cost would be more than Rs 300 crore. Every day, 200 massive trucks (dumpers) would excavate riverbed material from the Sukhnag and this continued for three long years.

NGT’s intervention

On Friday, October 4, 2024, the NGT’s Principal Bench of Justice Prakash Srivastava (chairperson), Justice A K Tyagi (judicial member) and A Senthil Vel (expert member) heard my petition.

I had raised the issue of illegal mining plus damage caused to a poor fish farmer whose 2,000 fully grown trout got killed in May 2023 due to halting of water supply to his fish farm located near the Sukhnag in Sail village of Beerwah tehsil (subdistrict) in Budgam. My counsel, Advocate Saurabh Sharma, argued so well that the NGT’s three-member bench constituted a team in the first hearing itself. They were directed to visit the site in eight weeks. The team consisted of senior officials from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC); the Central Pollution Control Board; the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Fisheries and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC). They visited the Sail and Kangripora villages on December 26, 2024. The people from these villages came out and told their stories. The heavy machinery had already been taken out of the Sukhnag just before the dawn of December 26, 2024.