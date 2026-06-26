Mining

In Delhi, the Yamuna gets polluted. In Bundelkhand, it is robbed of sand

Sand is one of the most heavily extracted natural resources in India, driven by rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development
In Delhi, the Yamuna gets polluted. In Bundelkhand, it is robbed of sand
These images show the bed of the Yamuna in Bundelkhand, many miles away from Delhi, where the river receives its major pollution load.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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The Yamuna, the Ganga’s longest tributary, is largely polluted due to its course through the national capital. But many kilometres downstream, in one of India’s most drought-prone regions, it is robbed of sand. 

In Delhi, the Yamuna gets polluted. In Bundelkhand, it is robbed of sand
Here, locals are not after water but sand, one of the most lucrative minerals right now on the planet.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Large stretches of the Yamuna riverbed in Bundelkhand have become exposed during the dry season, allowing workers to extract sand for use in the construction industry. In these images, labourers using bullock carts can be seen collecting sand from the riverbed.

Sand is one of the most heavily extracted natural resources in India, driven by rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development. However, studies have found that excessive riverbed mining can alter river channels, increase erosion, reduce groundwater recharge and affect aquatic habitats.

In Delhi, the Yamuna gets polluted. In Bundelkhand, it is robbed of sand
In the process of sand extraction, it is ultimately the river that suffers the most.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Researchers have also warned that unchecked extraction may disrupt the natural connection between rivers and surrounding aquifers, threatening long-term water security in drought-prone regions such as Bundelkhand.

Delhi
Sand
Bundelkhand
sand mining
River Yamuna
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