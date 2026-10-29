Second act: Abandoned coal mines can support new livelihoods

However, tapping into this opportunity would require moving away from how mine closure has traditionally been understood in India. Historically, policy design has been focused on the physical and biological reclamation of mined land, treating mine infrastructure as a liability to be cleared rather than an asset to be reused. For instance, the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960, require companies to remove all movable property and dismantle structures within six months of the termination of their lease. Failing to do so will see the lease forfeited to the state government without compensation. Such mandates have seen demolition become the path of least resistance for recovering value, while repurposing remains largely unexplored.