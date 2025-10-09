The village that keeps moving: Singrauli’s endless journey of displacement

A small hut stands at the entrance of the village. In its veranda, an elderly tailor is struggling to thread the needle of his sewing machine. After several failed attempts, he calls out loudly. A little girl playing nearby awakens at his voice, rushes to him and threads the needle in no time.

This is 71-year-old Chandrika Prasad, barely managing to operate the sewing machine to sustain himself and his family. When asked why he works so hard at this age, he immediately replies, “If we don’t work hard, how will we fill our stomachs? The government doesn’t give us enough compensation to start a decent livelihood or help anyone in our family find employment. In such a situation, our only option is to depend on others for food until our last breath.”

“We have no faith in the government,” he continues. “They could drive us out of this place too. Every day we live in fear that a government official will come and hand us a notice to move. How long will we and our families continue to wander from one place to another? When we have given everything for the country’s development, should we not at least receive enough in return to eat two meals a day without worry?”

This isn’t just Chandrika Prasad’s plight — it is the plight of almost every family in this village.

Chandrika Prasad’s story of displacement began in 1960, when the Rihand Dam was nearing completion and nearly 40,000 families like his were forced to leave their ancestral lands. At the time, he owned about an acre of land — enough to sustain his family. But the dam took even that away.

After being displaced, he settled with his family near the Shaktinagar Canal. They lived there for nearly two decades before facing displacement again in 1980. That time, he received compensation of Rs 6,000 from the government.

With this, he moved to Dudhichuna village in the district. But he couldn’t stay there for long; mining began nearby and he was displaced once more in 1982. That time, he received double the previous amount, Rs 12,000, and moved to Dahilagarh village. Six years later, in 1988, he was forced to leave again, receiving only Rs 6,000 in compensation.

His family was devastated by this endless process of displacement, but they had no choice except to keep moving. “We’ve had to leave our village four times in thirty years,” he says. “We don’t know how we’ve survived. We should have died long ago. How many times can we rebuild our homes?”

He is grateful that he has been living in Chandawal for the past 37 years and hopes this will be his last home. Yet, he admits, “Everyone here has come from some other village in Singrauli.” Still, he worries constantly that he may have to leave again in his final days.