Writing on the wall: Gadchiroli's transformation comes at a cost

Maharashtra is on a spree to sign memoranda of understanding with companies to invest in Gadchiroli. The easternmost district of the state borders Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and earlier used to make news mostly for its Naxalite unrest. But since January 2025, the state government has signed contracts that promise investments of more than Rs 70,000 crore.

Apart from its considerable forest wealth, Gadchiroli also has the lion’s share of Maha-rashtra’s iron ore reserves. As per Maharashtra’s mining department website, of the state’s 260.8 million tonnes of iron ore, Gadchiroli has 178 million tonnes.