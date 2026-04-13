Flaxseeds may be small, but they are packed with health benefits

In a small village, winters were very harsh and people suffered from cold, joint pain, and weakness. An elderly grandmother who knew every herb, lived there.

One day, the villagers came to her and said, “Grandmother, the cold troubles us a lot. Please suggest a remedy.” She smiled and showed them flaxseeds, saying, “They may look small, but they hold warmth, strength, and health. Roast them, make laddoos, or chutney, and winter won’t trouble you.”

The villagers followed her advice, and within a few days their joint pain reduced, their bodies felt warmer, and everyone became happy. From then on, the village began to say, “Flaxseeds may be small, but they are winter’s greatest friend.”

Flax seed stuffed paratha

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour – 2 cups

Flaxseed powder (roasted and ground) – 2 tablespoons

Salt – to taste

Garlic – 8-10

Cloves crushed

Green chillies – 2–3

Fresh coriander leaves – a few, chopped

Turmeric – a pinch

Oil or ghee – 1 tablespoon for cooking

Water as per needed.

Method

Roast 2 tbsp of flaxseeds and grind them finely. Mix the prepared powder well with crushed 8-10 garlic and 2-3 chilli paste, chopped coriander leaves, and salt to make the filling. In a bowl, add a little salt to the 2 cups of wheat flour and knead it into a soft dough using water, then cover and rest it for 30 minutes. Make small balls, stuff them with the flaxseed filling, and roll them out. Cook on a tawa with a little mustard oil until golden on both sides.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Nisha Soren is a student from Delhi