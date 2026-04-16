‘Rauh di Kheer’ reflected the Punjab region’s frugal, climate-smart food traditions

Ganne ki kheer, a rare Punjabi dessert, was made by cooking rice in fresh sugarcane juice during the winter harvest. Vegan, naturally sweet, and shared in large community feasts, it reflected the region’s frugal, climate-smart food traditions. Today, it survives only in memories, elderly kitchens, and revivalist recipes—a taste of Punjab’s pre-industrial resilience

Rauh di Kheer

Ingredients

1. Fresh sugarcane juice

2. Rice (short-grain varieties like Gobindbhog)

3. Cardamom powder

4. Dry fruits (almonds, cashews, raisins, etc.)

5. Ghee (optional)

6. Milk

Method

Pour fresh sugarcane juice into a deep pan and bring it to a boil over medium heat, removing the scum that rises to keep the kheer light in colour. Wash and soak rice (short-grain varieties like Gobindbhog) for 15 minutes, lightly crush it if desired, and add it to the boiling sugarcane juice, mixing well. Cover and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the rice is fully cooked. In a small pan, heat ghee (optional) and lightly roast dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, and raisins until golden, reserving some for garnish, and add the rest to the kheer. Once the kheer thickens, turn off the heat and mix in cardamom powder and the roasted dry fruits. Serve hot or chilled, garnished with the reserved dry fruits. Optionally, a little milk can be added while boiling to help remove impurities and keep the colour light.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Samita Kaur is an environmentalist from Punjab