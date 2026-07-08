After weak June, monsoon revival brings extreme rainfall, flash floods, landslides

Southwest Monsoon rainfall over many regions of India revived in the first week of July after a bleak June , aided by a depression from the Bay of Bengal traversing central region of the country. In some places, especially in the hilly and mountainous regions, the heavy to extremely heavy rains have also caused flash floods and landslides, such as in Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir on July 6, 2026 and Wayanad in Kerala the following day.

As of July 8, the movement of the remnant low pressure system towards northwest India, along with a western disturbance active over the region, could lead to more extreme rainfall, flash floods and landslide events.

The countrywide rainfall deficit came down from 38 per cent on June 30 to 15 per cent on July 8, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Central India experienced the largest swing in rainfall anomaly, from a deficit of 50 per cent to an excess of over four per cent.

In the northwestern region of the country, where monsoon onset occurred in the last days of June and first week of July, the deficit came down from over 31 per cent to 15 per cent between June 30 and July 8. Rainfall over east and northeast India has not recovered in this period and the regional deficit was around 39 per cent on July 8.

In the southern peninsula, where some regions such as the Western Ghats are receiving heavy rainfall, the deficit in rainfall decreased from close to 20 per cent on June 30 to over 14 per cent on July 8.