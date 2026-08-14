Another tunnel accident in Uttarakhand: Seven workers dead; search continues for those trapped inside

On the evening of August 13, around 7:45 PM, debris and water flooded the tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district due to land subsidence. A total of 22 workers were reported trapped in the tunnel. Following an overnight relief and rescue operation, 19 have been brought out, while the search for three others continues. Seven deaths have been reported in this incident so far.

District Disaster Management Officer Nand Kishore Joshi has confirmed the development.

The local police, district administration, CISF, NDRF, SDRF, Army, and ITBP, along with a medical team, reached the site. Search and rescue operations using specialised equipment are underway inside the tunnel.

However, even 15 hours after the incident, the exact number of workers remains unknown.

According to information from the State Emergency Operations Centre, the figures for the injured and deceased may fluctuate, as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Gopeshwar District Hospital. The Base Hospital in Srinagar and AIIMS Rishikesh have been placed on alert.

The workers engaged in the tunnel project hail from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. Among the seven deceased, two were from Uttarakhand, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chhattisgarh; meanwhile, of the three missing persons, two are from Chhattisgarh and one is from Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has spoken over the phone with the Chief Ministers of the concerned states to convey information to the families of the affected workers. Additionally, he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the causes of the tunnel accident.

Dhami arrived at the site on August 14 morning and took stock of the rescue operations. Subsequently, he inquired about the health and treatment of the injured workers at Gopeshwar Hospital. He stated that all available resources are being utilised.

The tunnel of this THDC hydroelectric project, currently under construction on the Alaknanda river at Pipalkoti, is approximately three kilometres (km) long. Following land subsidence, debris and water entered a section spanning about 1.50 km.