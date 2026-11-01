Cyclone Arnab aftermath: Flood-hit villages in Odisha face drinking water crisis

Ranjan Sahoo, 63, of Badamadhapur village in Chatrapur block, Ganjam district, said polluted floodwater had left villagers with little choice but to avoid cooked meals.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Urban Development Department has deployed teams from the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) to oversee drinking-water supplies and sanitation arrangements in flood-affected areas.