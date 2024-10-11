Hurricane Milton aftermath had imprints of pumped moisture, atmospheric instability

“Hurricanes and tropical storms can produce tornadoes. These tornadoes most often occur in thunderstorms embedded in rain bands well away from the center of the hurricane; however, they can also occur near the eye-wall. The majority of tornadoes associated with tropical systems occur in the right front quadrant of the storm. This area typically has the best wind shear and instability,” says NOAA on its website.

While atmospheric instability helped in generating the tornadoes the extraordinary rainfall came from the excessive moisture probably picked up by Hurricane Milton during its explosive rapid intensification (RI).

A tropical cyclone is said to have undergone RI if it gains peak sustained windspeed (one minute) of 56 km/hr in a period of 24 hours. Hurricane Milton gained 145 km/hr in a matter of 15 hours between the early hours of October 7 and evening of the same day, according to The Weather Channel.

A research paper published in the journal Tropical Cyclone Research and Review in June 2024, says that the moisture uptake by tropical cyclones (TCs) “mostly was from the regions where TCs underwent RI.”

The paper also identified that western and tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, landmasses of Mexico and Central America contributed 85.4 per cent of all moisture that gets converted into rainfall in the North Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Milton’s RI occurred exclusively off the coast of Mexico and Central America in the Gulf of Mexico.

Apart from the warm sea surface of the Gulf of Mexico which fuelled Hurricane Milton, as per NOAA, the other factor which powered it during landfall in Florida and its way forward was its interaction with a nearby jet stream.

“Hurricane Milton’s power across Florida didn’t just come from warm Gulf of Mexico water, but also from jet stream winds aloft and a boundary over the Atlantic. Milton began this transition of energy as it approached Florida’s west coast Wednesday evening and completed it Thursday afternoon. This transition helped Milton grow in size and also reoriented some of its threats as it came over the state,” said The Weather Channel on its website.