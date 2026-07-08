Kalladi landslide in Wayanad a disaster waiting to happen: Experts

The July 7, 2026, landslide at Kalladi near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district was a disaster waiting to happen, according to experts.

Their remarks came even as rescue operations are on at the site of the disaster which claimed three lives, with five people being reported missing.

Geo-scientist C P Rajendran, adjunct professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, observed after the disaster that the project had received clearance without detailed geological and hydrological investigations appropriate for such fragile terrain. Tunnelling, he noted, alters stress distribution within hill slopes, creates fractures and can trigger slope failures during episodes of extreme rainfall. He argued that changing rainfall patterns demanded far stricter ecological safeguards for infrastructure in the Western Ghats.

C K Vishnudas, director of the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in Wayanad, described the Kalladi disaster as an engineering failure imposed upon an inherently fragile mountain. According to him, nearly 200 mm of rainfall in a day was enough to trigger collapse because the landscape had already been significantly altered through excavation, slope cutting and artificial stabilisation.

Even more significant was his observation that such an event occurred during a monsoon season that had otherwise recorded a substantial rainfall deficit. It showed how a single episode of intense rain can overwhelm a disturbed slope.

A wall of mud

On July 7 morning, a deafening roar echoed through Kalladi before thousands of tonnes of mud, rock and construction debris crashed down the slope overlooking the exit portal of Kerala’s ambitious Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road, arguably the largest such project in the country.

Within seconds, vehicles disappeared under the moving earth. A bridge was buried, and workers were trapped. Rescue teams raced against time as terrified residents ran for their lives.

The tragedy occurred just five kilometres from the site of the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala catastrophe, which claimed 298 lives.