Kerala moves forward with controversial tunnel in landslide-hit Wayanad

Kerala’s northern hill district of Wayanad is still reeling from its deadliest natural disaster. On July 30, 2024, a devastating landslide in the Chooralmala-Punchiri Mattom-Mundakkai region resulted in the deaths of at least 357 people, with around 200 individuals still missing. Despite this monumental tragedy, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is moving forward with plans to build a highly contentious tunnel in the same mountainous region where the landslide-affected villages are located.
This tunnel is set to become the third largest in the country. The Left Democratic Front government is proceeding with the twin tunnel project despite serious concerns raised by the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), which is mandated to examine each proposed developmental project's environmental and climate risks.
The project aims to reduce the road travel distance between Kozhikode city and Karnataka capital, Bengaluru, by using national highways that pass through popular tourist destinations like Wayanad, Bandipur and Mysore.
According to the latest government information, tenders for the 8.7-kilometre project, starting from Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode district and ending at Meppadi in Wayanad, were recently opened. Dilip Buildcon, based in Bhopal, submitted the lowest bid of Rs 1,341 crore. The work is expected to be awarded to the lowest bidder in the next few days.
The tunnel is considered Vijayan’s pet project and is estimated to cost Rs 2,149 crore.
Although the region is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, the project pushes forward with digging through a critical part of the environmentally fragile Western Ghats, raising serious concerns. Given this year’s landslides, there is mounting pressure from within and outside Kerala to stop the project, which could increase the area's vulnerability to landslides and floods. Another concern is whether the proposed tunnel can withstand the soil erosion common to the mountainous area.
Linto Joseph, Communist Party of India (Marxist) member of legislative assembly from Thiruvambady, Kozhikode, said the bidding process for the construction project is in its final phase and that construction will begin soon. However, despite the government finalising the bid, the project is still pending environmental clearance.
The SEAC has raised concerns due to the frequent landslides in the region and its proximity to high and moderate landslide-prone zones. The project area is known for frequent landslides, especially during the monsoon season, as mentioned during an SEAC meeting held on June 11. The stability analysis shows a risk of failure in the project area.
Additionally, the village of Puthumala, located approximately 0.85 km from the proposed tunnel, experienced a massive landslide in 2019. The SEAC also highlighted that the project area is environmentally sensitive and is an ecologically sensitive area.
The SEAC also sought 28 additional documents to review the application for environmental clearance. However, Linto said the government was submitting the additional documents and that a final clearance was soon expected.
Environmentalists have raised serious concerns about the proposed road, specially in light of the landslides. However, Vijayan has justified the project by stating that tunnels have not been reported to cause disasters anywhere.
Meanwhile, sources indicate the government rushed the project, finalising the tender before securing environmental clearance. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited will oversee construction. Land acquisition is nearly complete, with 9.3 of 11.16 hectares in Kozhikode transferred to the Public Works Department and 8.32 hectares in Wayanad handed over as of June 6.
Construction is set to begin in October, with Rs 3.8 crore allocated for afforestation and an equivalent area of private land has also been secured to mitigate the environmental impact. Rs 108 crore has also been allocated for a 17.5-kilometre approach road to the tunnel. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board will cover the costs.
Critics argue the state launched a large-scale project without financial, environmental, or sociological assessments, raising concerns about tunnelling in landslide-prone areas. Environmentalists fear the project could displace rocks, threatening elephant corridors and fragile habitats.
After halting the SilverLine rail project due to environmental, social and economic concerns, the Vijayan government is now advancing the controversial project, risking harm to the landslide-prone Wayanad region, its people and biodiversity
Thomas Lawrence, environmental activist
Lawrence, an environmental activist based in Thiruvananthapuram and a member of the Save Wetlands International Movement (SWIM), is preparing to initiate a legal battle against the tunnel project.
The proposed tunnel will run beneath Vavul Mala, Kozhikode’s highest point at 2,340 metres, within the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats. It will pass under Chembra Peak, a key eco-tourism site in Wayanad, home to a heart-shaped lake and rare species like the critically endangered bird Banasura Laughingthrush.
N Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithy, warned the tunnel’s endpoint, Meppadi near Chooralmala, is prone to heavy monsoon rainfall and is a sensitive elephant habitat, as identified by the Gadgil and Kasturirangan Committees. “Mining interests may have influenced the project, which could harm the region’s forests,” he claimed.
Proponents argue the tunnel will spur development by reducing travel between Kalpetta and Kozhikode by 31 km, bypassing the congested Thamarassery Ghat section with its nine hairpin bends.