Missing links in India’s cyclone response: Housing, crop & livelihood challenges after Cyclone Montha

The landfall of severe cyclonic storm Montha on the evening of October 28, 2025 has caused extensive damage to crops, power, roads and transport infrastructure. The cyclone reportedly produced wind speeds of around 100 kilometres per hour and heavy rainfall, damaging about 87,000 hectares of crops in Andhra Pradesh alone. Several other states such as Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana and Jharkhand have also suffered its impact.

Despite the significant progress India has made over the last two decades in cyclone response, particularly in following a ‘zero casualty’ approach to minimise the loss of lives, there remain at least three critical gaps that must be addressed.

Housing challenge

Global climate change is expected to produce more intense tropical cyclones, which means these storms will bring higher wind speeds, heavier rainfall and, in some cases, increased tidal heights and flooding. In a country such as India, where 18 per cent of the total population lives in coastal districts, a large proportion of existing housing stock falls under the kuchha and semi-pucca categories.

There is, as yet, no estimate of the number of housing units damaged or destroyed by Cyclone Montha, but tens of thousands of people who have been evacuated to designated shelters were presumably moved because of unsafe housing conditions.

In previous instances, such as Cyclone Fani in 2019, around 421,000 houses were damaged in Odisha. Similarly, Cyclone Titli in 2018 damaged or destroyed about 50,000 residential houses in Andhra Pradesh. How do authorities deal with such extensive housing damage in the wake of tropical cyclones? The situation is markedly different from that in developed countries.