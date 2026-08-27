Nepal, Rishiganga and Dharali are signals of a Himalayan crisis

The latest devastating flood in the Bhote Koshi river in Nepal’s Rasuwa region has once again exposed the deep distress of the Himalaya—warning signs that would be perilous to ignore. Preliminary scientific assessments suggest that the sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi was not an ordinary rainfall-induced flood. As in the Rishiganga disaster of February 7, 2021, there are indications that a massive mass of ice and rock may have collapsed in an avalanche, plunged into the river valley and transformed into a destructive debris flow carrying water, boulders and sediment. The catastrophic flood at Dharali in Uttarkashi on August 5, 2025, too, occurred without rainfall intense enough to readily explain the scale of destruction. Scientific investigation into the precise causes of the latest Nepal flood is still under way, but the circumstances surrounding these three disasters show striking similarities. Taken together, they constitute a grave warning for the Himalayan region.

According to Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the affected area did not receive rainfall of a magnitude that could, by itself, explain such an extreme flood. Preliminary analysis by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development or ICIMOD has pointed to the possibility of a massive ice-and-rock avalanche in the upper reaches of the Lhende Khola. Satellite images reportedly indicate that a large mass broke away at an elevation of around 5,200 metres and fell approximately 1,200 metres downslope. It is suspected that the debris temporarily blocked the river, creating a natural dam. When that barrier failed, a huge mixture of water and debris rushed down the Bhote Koshi towards the Trishuli.

Temporary natural dams have formed and collapsed in Himalayan streams and rivers for centuries. What is disturbing today is the apparent increase in the frequency, intensity and destructive potential of such events.

The danger, however, is by no means confined to Nepal. The sequence can be complex: a rock or ice mass breaks away, gathers debris while descending, blocks a river, creates a temporary lake and, when the natural barrier fails, releases an enormous mixture of water, ice, boulders and earth into the valley below. Such cascading disasters cannot easily be placed in any single traditional category—flood, landslide, avalanche or glacial lake outburst flood.

Rivers such as the Bhote Koshi, Sutlej and Brahmaputra, originating on the Tibetan Plateau and in the high Himalaya, have witnessed avalanches, glacial lake outbursts and breaches of landslide-dammed lakes that have caused devastation far beyond national borders. The Bhote Koshi, which originates in Tibet as the Poiqu Chu, descends along an exceptionally steep gradient. In July 2016, a major flood caused severe damage to Nepal’s Tatopani region and the Arniko Highway.

In 2000, the failure of the Yigong landslide-dammed lake in Tibet triggered a devastating flood in the Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh. In 2005, the breach of the Parechu lake in Tibet caused serious damage along the Sutlej Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Excessive sedimentation and sudden changes in river courses further magnify Himalayan flood hazards. The 2008 Kusaha disaster is a striking example: the Kosi breached its embankment, shifted towards an old channel and unleashed widespread devastation across Bihar. These events demonstrate one fundamental reality—water-related disasters originating in the Himalaya do not recognise political boundaries.