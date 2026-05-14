Scientists warn Kheer Ganga diversion in Uttarakhand’s Dharali could increase disaster risk

The Kheer Ganga river is being diverted in Dharali, Uttarakhand, and scientists have warned that the move could increase the risk of a future disaster.

Experts, citing a photograph taken by British photographer Samuel Bourne in 1866, say that historically the Kheer Ganga flowed to the west of the temple in the area.

The disaster that struck Dharali in Uttarakhand on August 5, 2025 not only swept away homes, hotels and roads, but also raised serious questions about the development policy of “controlling” Himalayan rivers.

After the disaster, the Kheer Ganga changed course, creating a new westward flow path. But the government is now building an artificial channel to redirect it back to its old path. Geologists and environmentalists warn that this is not a solution, but an invitation to another disaster in the future.

The Kheer Ganga, which originates from a Himalayan glacier, is currently flowing westward after the 2025 disaster before joining the Bhagirathi river. Previously, in 2013, it was flowing eastward through an artificial channel.

Preparations are now under way to reroute the river. According to a local newspaper, the Border Roads Organisation has already constructed a 300-metre channel.

Geologist Naveen Juyal and environmental researcher Hemant Dhyani have sent a letter to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), warning that river diversion in the fragile Himalayas could prove disastrous.

In a joint commentary on the paper, Channelizing the Glacially Fed Rivers: Ensuring Safety or Enhancing Vulnerability?, Juyal and Dhyani said that the policy of channelising rivers in the high Himalayan region into artificial channels could further increase the risk of future disasters.

“In high sediment-laden Higher Himalayan rivers, rigid structures are futile because nature appreciates flexible, sustainable river management that can accommodate high sediment load,” the two experts said.