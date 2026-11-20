Cyclonic Storm Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district on the morning of November 20. The state escaped major damage to lives and livelihoods, despite initial fears of widespread destruction. No casualties had been reported by the time of publication.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that the landfall process began at around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am.
By 11.30 am, the cyclone had weakened into a deep depression. It was expected to continue moving north-north-eastwards across Odisha, weakening into a depression within six hours and subsequently into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following six hours. The Doppler weather radar at Gopalpur was keeping the system under continuous surveillance, the IMD said.
Wind speeds over the sea reached 70-80 km per hour, with occasional gusts of up to 90 km per hour. By 8.30 am, all affected districts had recorded rainfall. Ganjam received the highest amount, at 114.6 mm, followed by Kendrapada (64.6 mm), Puri (61.1 mm), Jagatsinghpur (51.3 mm), Bhadrak (50.9 mm), Mayurbhanj (43.9 mm), Balasore (43.7 mm), Cuttack (40.4 mm), Jajpur (37.5 mm), Nayagarh (33.8 mm), Kandhamal (33.5 mm), Dhenkanal (32.4 mm), Keonjhar (29.8 mm), Khordha (24.5 mm), Balangir (24.4 mm) and Gajapati (21.9 mm).
Anu Garg, the state's chief secretary, reviewed the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Bhubaneswar, and said the situation remained under control.
This is the third cyclone to originate in the Bay of Bengal in less than a month. In late October, Cyclone Arnab hit the Andhra Pradesh coast. On November 3, Cyclone Murasu made landfall near Ongole.
The state government agencies had taken extensive precautionary measures, evacuating residents, along with their belongings and livestock, to safer locations. Schools, colleges and other concrete buildings were converted into cyclone shelters.
Some 372,000 people were evacuated from various districts as a precaution against the cyclone and possible flooding. About 10,010 people were staying in cyclone shelters. Ganjam recorded the highest number of evacuees, at 154,290, followed by Kendrapada (51,956), Puri (40,295), Gajapati (28,693) and Khordha (23,061).
Of the 12,294 pregnant women identified by the authorities, 4,470 were moved to hospitals and maternity homes. Meanwhile, 1,450 babies were born during the period. All mothers and newborns were safe, Garg said.
In urban centres such as Berhampur and Digapahandi, teams equipped with motor pumps were deployed to drain rainwater from roads, Garg said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived at the SEOC at 11.45 am to review the cyclone's movement and the prevailing situation.
Meanwhile, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) strengthened its precautionary measures and provided shelter to fishing boats seeking refuge from the adverse weather.
A total of 56 fishing boats carrying 498 fishermen were safely accommodated at the port's EQ-1 and EQ-2 berths.
The port authority maintained round-the-clock surveillance of weather conditions and provided support and safe harbour facilities to the fishing community to minimise risks and prevent loss of life.
Susanta Kumar Purohit, the port authority's chairperson, said the administration was closely monitoring developments and keeping its resources and support systems ready to respond to emergencies.
The arrangements underline the importance of advance planning, maritime safety and community protection in a state frequently exposed to cyclones.