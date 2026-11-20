Cyclonic Storm Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district on the morning of November 20. The state escaped major damage to lives and livelihoods, despite initial fears of widespread destruction. No casualties had been reported by the time of publication.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that the landfall process began at around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am.

By 11.30 am, the cyclone had weakened into a deep depression. It was expected to continue moving north-north-eastwards across Odisha, weakening into a depression within six hours and subsequently into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following six hours. The Doppler weather radar at Gopalpur was keeping the system under continuous surveillance, the IMD said.

Wind speeds over the sea reached 70-80 km per hour, with occasional gusts of up to 90 km per hour. By 8.30 am, all affected districts had recorded rainfall. Ganjam received the highest amount, at 114.6 mm, followed by Kendrapada (64.6 mm), Puri (61.1 mm), Jagatsinghpur (51.3 mm), Bhadrak (50.9 mm), Mayurbhanj (43.9 mm), Balasore (43.7 mm), Cuttack (40.4 mm), Jajpur (37.5 mm), Nayagarh (33.8 mm), Kandhamal (33.5 mm), Dhenkanal (32.4 mm), Keonjhar (29.8 mm), Khordha (24.5 mm), Balangir (24.4 mm) and Gajapati (21.9 mm).

Anu Garg, the state's chief secretary, reviewed the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Bhubaneswar, and said the situation remained under control.

This is the third cyclone to originate in the Bay of Bengal in less than a month. In late October, Cyclone Arnab hit the Andhra Pradesh coast. On November 3, Cyclone Murasu made landfall near Ongole.