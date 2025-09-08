Punjab Floods 2025: Flood-affected farmers to get compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre; can sell soil and silt deposited in their fields

The Government of Punjab announced relief measures for the farmers of the flood-battered state on September 8, 2025. An amount of Rs 20,000 per acre will be given to every farmer whose fields and crops have been affected. Farmers living along riverbanks will not need any permission to extract and sell sand.

Punjab is currently facing its worst floods in four decades. Heavy rains as well as the overflowing Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers have affected about 400,000 people and 2,000 villages in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made big announcements on August 8, after the cabinet meeting, to provide relief to farmers and the general public suffering from floods.

Mann made the announcement through a live broadcast from a private hospital in Chandigarh’s satellite town of Mohali. He has been admitted there since September 5 due to fatigue and a slow heart rate. He participated in the state cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh from the hospital itself and gave information about the relief package.

Mann said the cabinet has approved the Jisda Khet Usdi Sand policy, under which landowners will now be able to extract and sell the sand deposited in their fields. For this, they will not need to take any kind of permit or No objection certificate. They are permitted to do so till November 15. Mann said this policy will not only provide relief to the farmers, but they will also be able to make their fields suitable for farming again.

In fact, the biggest concern of Punjab’s farmers is the upcoming Rabi crop, because a large amount of silt and sand has accumulated in the fields. Farmers are facing problems as far as sowing of crops is concerned.

Families who have lost members, will be given financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh.

Those farmers who have taken loans from banks will not have to pay any installment for the next six months. Neither will they have to pay interest to banks.

Those farmers who have lost livestock, will also be given help. However, this will happen after a survey. It was not told as to what kind of help will be provided.

A special survey was announced to make a transparent and fair assessment of the damage caused by the floods. Full compensation will be ensured on the basis of this survey.