The curious case of Cyclone Arnab’s merger with another cyclonic system

When Cyclone Arnab made a prolonged landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of October 28, 2026 it was interacting with another cyclonic system to its northeast, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had not acknowledged in its press release.

The IMD had indicated the persistence of a low-pressure area over the “southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south coastal Tamil Nadu” in its October 26 press release . However, there was no mention of the low-pressure area in the IMD’s October 27 press release.

Independent weather analysis and visualisation platforms such as Windy.com and Zoom Earth showed the continued presence of the low-pressure system alongside Cyclone Arnab. The platforms also suggested that Cyclone Arnab interacted with the low-pressure system and gained strength.

Zoom Earth showed the low-pressure system’s track until it approached the Odisha coast at around 11.30 am on October 28. Meanwhile, data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), as visualised on Windy.com, showed its interaction with Cyclone Arnab as late as 6 pm on October 28.