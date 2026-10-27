Double trouble in Bay of Bengal after cyclone Arnab? Another storm could head towards Odisha

Cyclone Arnab moved westwards at 22 kilometres per hour (km/h) during the six hours overnight between October 26 and 27, According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm underwent rapid intensification, with wind speeds increasing by 74 km/h in the 24 hours between the mornings of October 26 and 27. The storm reached peak intensity with sustained winds of 150–160 km/h, gusting to 180 km/h. However, the IMD forecast that it could weaken before making landfall.

The storm was located approximately 140 km southeast of Kakinada and 170 km south of Vishakhapatnam at 2.30 pm on October 27, according to IMD.

According to the IMD's latest update on X (formerly Twitter), Cyclone Arnab is expected to move west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27 before turning northwestwards and crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, before noon on October 28.

The storm is forecast to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 km/h, gusting to 150 km/h, the IMD said.

US agency forecasts significantly stronger winds

The United States Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) has estimated substantially higher wind speeds for Cyclone Arnab than those reported by IMD.

According to the JTWC's cyclone advisory, Arnab had sustained winds of 115 knots (213 km/h), with gusts reaching 140 knots (259 km/h).

The agency also forecast that the cyclone could strengthen further, with peak sustained winds reaching 120 knots (222 km/h) and gusts of up to 145 knots (269km/h). These estimates are considerably higher than the IMD's reported peak sustained winds of 150–160 km/h, gusting to 180 km/h.