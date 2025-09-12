These seven questions need to be asked in the aftermath of the 2025 Punjab Floods

Punjab is currently facing its worst flood crisis in nearly four decades. More than 1,900 villages have been submerged, around 300,000 acres of agricultural land lie under water, over 50 people have lost their lives, and lakhs people have been directly affected. These floods are considered the most devastating since those of 1988. Although they are being dismissed as a mere natural disaster, it is important to recognise how human errors at the level of government, dam management, and structural planning have contributed to Punjab’s dire situation today. Social media is flooded with visuals of the devastation, and many are calling on people to pray for Punjab. While ardas, or prayers, can provide courage and healing for many, they must be accompanied by pressing questions directed at the state.

The seven questions

In this dire situation, the first question to ask is why not even a single flood-control dam has been built in Punjab or Himachal Pradesh. It is worth noting that all the dams surrounding Punjab, including Ranjit Sagar, Bhakra and Pong, were constructed primarily as reservoirs for canal water and for power generation and these dams do not have the capacity to withstand floods. During the floods, it becomes very difficult to release water even in the canals. While the impact of floods can be controlled to a certain level through dam management, such dams cannot prevent flooding altogether. The Addicks and Barker Dams in the United States and Asuwa River Detention Dam in Japan are examples where the dams are exclusively constructed solely to prevent the floods in the region.

Considering the trends of recent years, flood control dams and smaller dams should be built on the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers. These would help reduce the pressure on large dams like Ranjit Sagar, Pong and Bhakra, as well as on smaller headworks. The sudden release of water from large dams brings devastation to the rivers and communities downstream. Despite this recurring threat, the state has not developed any separate structural plan for flood-control dams that could have helped mitigate this crisis.

The second question is why no there is no updated disaster management plan in Punjab. It has been found on the website of State Disaster Management Authority, Punjab that the latest plan for the state is from 2011. Similarly, there are plans for districts that too are not updated. This is a clear violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. This is very critical aspect since these plans are based on local circumstances which helps to mitigate with any disaster. But if there are no updated data and plans, how can any authority effective prevent the loss?

The third question is about data availability. According to Section 35(e) of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, it is mandatory to make public information regarding the water level in dams, the opening of gates, and the data matrix related to inflow and outflow. However, regular bulletins have not been issued in this regard. It is also worth noting that during the 2023 floods, such data was made available and later examined by social activists, who found several irregularities in the release of water from the Bhakra and Pong dams. This year, however, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has withheld this data without providing any explanation.

The fourth question, which is connected to the previous one, is why the Punjab government did not provide regular bulletins or press briefings on crucial information such as dam inflow and outflow, current water levels in dams and rivers, lives lost due to floods, damage to property, the condition of affected villages, and rainfall forecasts for the coming days. Even at present, most information is coming through private channels, newspapers, activists, and social media, rather than official sources.

Although some ministers, members of the Legislative Assembly, and district- or state-level officers occasionally post isolated updates or reels on social media, there should have been a centralised platform managed by the government to provide consistent and accurate information for the entire state. A precedent for this exists: During the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, gave daily briefings to keep the public informed. Similarly, in the current situation, a minister or senior bureaucrat from the Punjab government should be addressing the people of Punjab and the media through daily press briefings.

The fifth concern relates to Punjab’s participation in the BBMB, which was reduced by the central government through the Dam Safety Act, 2021, and other provisions, despite strong opposition from the people of Punjab, particularly farmers. Many had warned that this reduction in representation would create further problems for the state. In 2023, when water levels in the Bhakra and Pong dams rose significantly, the release of water was delayed. Eventually, when water was discharged all at once, it caused rivers downstream to swell suddenly, leading to widespread damage. Since the functioning of BBMB directly affects Punjab, the state’s representation in the board should be increased. Another pressing issue is the severe shortage of human resources in BBMB. As of March 31, 2023, more than 50 per cent of the posts remained vacant, undermining the efficiency of dam management.