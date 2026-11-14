Beyond decibels: India's DJ processions expose gaps in noise pollution monitoring

The study also included a survey of 200 residents and festival participants, as well as pre- and post-festival blood pressure and heart rate measurements among 50 volunteers. The survey recorded reports of sleep disturbance, temporary tinnitus, stress and headaches among respondents. The paper also reported changes in blood pressure and heart rate of people; however, it did not establish that these changes were caused solely by DJ noise alone. It also did not elaborate on the duration of noise measurement and individual exposure to show how much sound each person experienced.