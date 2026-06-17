Ground-level ozone pollution: An emerging public health crisis in Delhi

Ozone is a highly reactive oxidant gas that directly injures airway epithelium. Controlled human exposure studies and epidemiological investigations have consistently demonstrated that even short-term exposure can produce cough, throat irritation, chest tightness, wheezing, dyspnea and pain during deep inspiration. Ozone causes airway inflammation, increases airway permeability and impairs mucociliary clearance. These acute effects may produce symptoms even in persons not having any prior respiratory disease.

One of the best-established effects of ozone is its adverse impact on lung function. Exposure to elevated ozone concentrations can cause measurable reductions in FEV1-FVC (a standard test to measure lung function) and peak expiratory flow rates even in healthy individuals. These effects are particularly pronounced during physical activity because increased ventilation delivers larger quantities of ozone to the distal airways. Children, older adults and individuals with pre-existing respiratory disease are especially vulnerable.

Ozone exposure is strongly associated with asthma exacerbations. Higher daily ozone concentrations are linked to increased asthma symptoms, increased use of rescue medication, emergency department visits and hospitalisations. Ozone also increases bronchial hyperresponsiveness, making asthmatic individuals more sensitive to allergens and other environmental triggers.

Similarly, short-term ozone exposure increases the risk of COPD exacerbations and hospital admissions. Meta-analyses have demonstrated significant associations between ozone levels and COPD-related morbidity, particularly during peaks of ozone formation.