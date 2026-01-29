Tackling air pollution could deliver $220 billion economic boost for India, study finds

India could unlock as much as $220 billion in economic gains by 2030 by tackling air pollution across its most polluting sectors, according to a new report that frames clean air not just as a health or environmental issue, but as a major economic opportunity.

The analysis, The Business Case for Clean Air: Unlocking Economic Opportunities for India , by global consulting firm Dalberg Advisors and the Clean Air Fund, estimated that effective action could also avert $85 billion in business losses, cut fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution levels by about 20 per cent, and avoid nearly 10 million disability-adjusted life years every year.

The shift to cleaner technologies and practices could also support around 1.4 million job transitions and new employment opportunities, pointing to significant changes in India’s labour market and industrial systems.